This December, the Flamenco Nutcracker returns to the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center for its fifth year! Experience the passion of Flamenco with an all new international cast of musicians and dancers visiting Milwaukee for this one time event. Latin grammy nominated guitarist Andrés Vadin of Havana, Cuba will be joined by grammy award winning percussionist Diego Alvarez of Venezuela and gypsy Flamenco singer José Cortés. The spectacular, internationally renowned dancer and choreographer, Manuel Gutierrez of Córdoba, Spain returns in the role of the Matador Prince. Join us for a holiday event like no other in this family friendly performance directed by Kerensa DeMars.